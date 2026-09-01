Dem Rep. Meeks: Trump Can’t Stop Coming Blue Tsunami

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said President Donald Trump can not stop the blue “tsunami” coming in the November midterms.

Meeks said, “I think of the assessments back in 2015, 2016, that Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, and even Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump is a con man. And again, he’s trying to con the American people. We know that through all the court cases that have gone through, with reference to voter fraud, that there was none and there is none. But he is trying to con the American people, because if in fact, anybody wants to try to steal, to cheat in an election, it is Donald J. Trump himself. He’s tried time after time. He tries to flip the script on something that he really does. All you have to do is look at his life.”

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you think it will have an impact on the election?”

He added, “You see the enthusiasm that Democrats have had during the primary season is just going to make us more determined to come out and to vote. So he cannot stop the tsunami that’s going to take place on the Republican Party because of their failed policies.”

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