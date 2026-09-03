Ty Cobb: Non-Citizens Voting ‘Is Not a Real Scenario’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said non-citizens voting “is not a real scenario.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “You have been very outspoken about this. You’ve warned that the president is, to use your language, stacking every card in the deck. What legal guardrails exist If the president does something severe, like say, declare a national emergency?”

Cobb said, “So it’s very difficult, in the face of the president declaring a national emergency, invoking the Insurrection Act for the courts to respond in a timely way that would actually get troops off the streets or out of polling places. I think that’s definitely what he intends. That is certainly the reason that he and Stephen Miller and Todd Blanche along with the DHS officials have flooded the zone, are investigating the states, trying to run down voter rolls, in a way that accumulates numbers, that will be fraudulent of course, suggesting that non-citizens are voting.”

He added, “The Heritage Foundation, when they investigated the issue of non-citizen voting, they only found somewhere between 77 and 95 actual incidents of non-citizen voting over a 20-year period in the early 2000s. So this is not a real scenario. These efforts are underway to try to legitimize whatever number they throw out in support of an emergency. But it will be a fraudulent number, we know that. This is not a problem. This is the only way that they can retain power, which is to try to prevent what is clearly going to be a blue wave in November.”

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