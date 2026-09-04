GOP Rep. Arrington: Trump Is on the Midterm Ticket Because if Dems Win, It’s Going to Be Impeachment Every Day

Friday on FBN’s “Mornings,” Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) discussed the upcoming midterm elections and President Donald Trump’s role in them.

According to Arrington, although Trump is not technically on the ballot, he was part of the midterm discussion because if Democrats succeed in recapturing the House of Representatives, impeachment would become a reality.

“We’ve seen some polls that show that Democrats are leading on a generic ballot,” host Cheryl Casone said. “Give me your thoughts on the convention, and what can we expect, and what do you hope to accomplish here?”

Arrington replied, “Well, it’s going to be a Texas-sized party, I assure you, and it’s a celebration for good reason. The American people were tired of the chaos and incompetence and the radical policies of the last four years under President Biden-Democrat leadership, if you call it leadership. But now they have a competent, strong commander-in-chief. They have common sense policies, and they have a commitment. And this is important to America and the American people first. People are keeping more money in their pockets. Their neighborhoods are safer. We have a stronger posture on the world stage. We’re not allowing boys to compete with girls. We’re not allowing illegals to vote. We’re not trying to dismantle our institutions for democracy. That’s the other party.”

“So, not only do we have an opportunity to showcase the results of our Republican leadership, but the radical crazy that’s happening in the Democrat Party that continues its slide and its lurch to the left and to socialism,” he continued. “So, no better place, Cheryl, to do that than in Texas, where we were at the epicenter of Biden’s self-inflicted crises with energy, with the border, and so on and so forth. So, I’m excited. I think it’s a great strategy. Trump is on the ticket, because if Democrats win, it’s going to be impeachment every day. You think the obstruction has been bad this last year and shut down after shut down. It’s going to get worse. I think the American people know that. This will be a good reminder. Let’s get out and vote, and let’s support our Republicans, and let’s keep the America First agenda moving for more prosperity, more security, and the kind of quality of life that we’ve been accustomed to as Americans, unmatched, unparalleled in the history of the world.”

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