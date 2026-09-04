Wes Moore: Trump Callousness on Iran Conflict ‘Deeply Disgusting’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said President Donald Trump’s callousness toward the ongoing military conflict in Iran is “deeply disgusting.”

Earlier in the Oval Office, Trump said, “I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing.”

When asked for his reaction, Moore said, “I think it’s disgusting. I think he he’s not thinking about the 18 family members who now are mourning the fact that they, well we’ve, lost loved ones. He’s not thinking about the units of the people who were overseas fighting and who have lost people overseas. He’s not thinking about those who are right now fighting on his behalf, on his orders that are now executing missions because the country asked and because the commander in chief asked them to. So I find how callous he is about this deeply disrespectful and deeply disgusting.”

He added, “Whatever he wants to call or not call it, he’s losing. And that’s the thing that gets him most. And so it is deeply frustrating, as both a person who has served overseas, as a person who has been forward deployed, a person who has to deal with these consequences of these foreign forever wars, to hear the president of the United States being so callous. But again, considering his behavior, I cannot expect anything different. And that is deeply angering and deeply frustrating.”

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