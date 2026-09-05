Dem Rep. Gillen: If We Take House, Moderates Will Have to Ensure Some ‘Crazy’ DSA Bills Don’t Get to Floor

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) argued that if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in the November midterms, “it’s really important that we stick together as moderates” in order to ensure that some of the “proposed crazy legislation” from the DSA members “does not get to the floor.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “What happens if DSA members are in the next Congress and Democrats take over?”

Gillen responded, “Well, look, we already have the Squad, right? So, they’re already there. But it’s really important that we stick together as moderates to make sure that some of their proposed crazy legislation does not get to the floor.”

She also said that, given the fact that some of the DSA candidates in New York are running in very dark blue districts, they will likely be in Congress.

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