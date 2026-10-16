Dem CA Rep. Bera: Trust Me to Lower Prices Despite Them Being High in CA Because We Have to Build More, Trump Did Tariffs, Iran, Healthcare Changes

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said that voters should trust him to lower costs despite them being so high in California “because we’re going to have to build more houses. We’re going to have to address these things. They’ve seen what President Trump has done from day one, in terms of raising the tariffs that consumers are paying, taking us to an illegal war in the Middle East with Iran.” He also called for more spending on healthcare.

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “I do have to ask you about the state you represent. California has some of the highest cost-of-living numbers, housing prices more than double the U.S. national average. Why should voters trust you to bring these costs down when they are so incredibly high in the state that you represent?”

Bera answered, “Yeah, because we’re going to have to build more houses. We’re going to have to address these things. They’ve seen what President Trump has done from day one, in terms of raising the tariffs that consumers are paying, taking us to an illegal war in the Middle East with Iran. They feel it every day when they try to fill up their gas tanks. I talked to folks in my district as I’m going around campaigning. They’re paying $100 to fill up their gas tank. That is unaffordable. We’ve got to come together as Democrats and Republicans, build more houses, they’ll work with our farmers to get food to the table that is more affordable, address food prices, roll back the cuts to healthcare that H.R. 1, President Trump’s big, beautiful bill, it’s an ugly bill that the consumers are paying for. I hope, after the midterms, Republicans will work with us to address what I know they’re hearing in their districts as well.”

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