Dem House Candidate Harvie: My Opponent Isn’t a Moderate, Democratic Socialists Part of Dem ‘Big Tent’

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Democratic U.S. House nominee Bob Harvie said that his opponent, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) isn’t a moderate and also responded to a question on if Democratic Socialists have a place in the Democratic Party by saying that “the Democratic Party’s always been a big tent.”

Harvie said, in reference to Fitzpatrick, “This is the man who voted for the Affordable Care Act tax credits to be cut, he voted to gut SNAP, gut Medicaid, and he voted in favor of the war in Iran multiple times, against releasing the Epstein files multiple times, in favor of Trump’s tariffs multiple times. He is no moderate. I actually have an over 95% bipartisan voting record as a county commissioner.”

Later, host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you believe Democratic Socialists have a place in the Democratic Party, in your view?”

Harvie answered, “Well, look, the Democratic Party’s always been a big tent. We need to work with everybody to make this country better. I’ve worked with Republicans here as a county commissioner to try and do what I can to make life better for the people here in this county. I’m going to continue to do that. I’m willing to work with anybody who has an idea that I think is going to make life better.”

He added that he doesn’t think we need to abolish ICE.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett