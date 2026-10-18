Netanyahu: ‘Let’s Complete the Job and Have the People of Iran Seize Their Own Future’

During an interview that aired on Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United States under President Donald Trump to “complete the job,” which he said was to eliminate the threat of Iran to Israel, the United States and the world entirely.

According to Netanyahu, that would entail Trump completing the job to allow the Iranian people to “seize their own future.”

“For Americans, when we look at this, and it’s very odd,” host Mark Levin said. “But you still have to live in this system. What is it — let me put it to you this way, to an American audience, what is it that you want to do, in say, in the last two years of Donald Trump’s presidency? What would you — what would you do?”

Netanyahu replied, “Achieve the complete elimination of the Iranian threat to Israel and to America and to the world. This is a regime that chants death to Israel, death to America. You’re the real target. And I think we’re well on our way to achieving this with President Trump’s brilliant leadership, both military and then economic blockade, very effective. Let’s complete the job and have the people of Iran seize their own future, it changes the Middle East. The second thing is, expand the historic Abraham Accords that President Trump and I forged here with the four Arab states. There are many more that are waiting in the wings, precisely because they saw our strength, our power, our fortitude. And they want to join us. So let’s create an axis of peace and moderation and progress against the — against these barbarians who shoot their own people. I mean, they — they murdered and maimed tens of thousands of their own citizens. And you know what they’ll do if they’ve got nuclear weapons.”

“Well, if it’s up to me, and I know if it’s up to President Trump, they’re never going to get it,” he continued. “And so we can forge a different future here for the Middle East and also for the world. So, one, eliminate the threat. Second, expand the Abraham Accords with new peace treaties. Third, seize the future with benevolent AI, as the president calls it, superintelligence. He’s absolutely right — there are dangers, but there are possibilities in health, in agriculture, in transport, in education. You can — you can personalize AI for every — for every child. You know, they can — they have their own potential and you can give them the best teachers on the planet. That’s what is possible today.”

“And we are doing it already in Israel, and we intend to be world leaders in that area too,” Netanyahu added. “So these are all amazing things. By the way, our economy yesterday, according to the International Monetary Fund, is leading all the Western countries, the OECD countries, with the — the greatest growth, OK? That’s after three years of war. So I want to push that even further and bring a brilliant future to Israel, to our neighbors, to our great ally, the United States. There’s more if you’d like, but we’ll have to spend — we’ll have to spend an entire afternoon for that. And I don’t think I have the time right now with the campaign. But I think you get the message.”

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