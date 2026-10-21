Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official: Lowering Starshield’s Performance Puts Ukrainian Civilians in Danger

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, stated that turning off or undercutting the performance of Starshield “is removing Ukraine’s ability to keep children safe at the playgrounds and at their school.” And Vladimir Putin “is trying to unwind” the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Sales stated, “Putin’s strategy is to delay, to avoid making any concessions, because he thinks that he can win his objectives on the battlefield. His — he’s never wavered from his strategic goals, which are to exterminate Ukraine as a free and independent country. He’s waging a war against them, not because he’s concerned about NATO, and not because of trade deals. It’s because he rejects the notion that Ukraine should exist. And he’s not just at war with Ukraine. Putin thinks that Ukraine is the immediate enemy. But the ultimate enemy is the United States. He has said that the Soviet Union’s collapse, the loss of the Cold War, is the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. … [T]hat’s what Putin is trying to unwind, and he’s not going to stop with carrots. He’s only going to stop if we apply pressure to him and squeeze him and make the cost of continued aggression unbearable.”

Later, he said, “Starshield is defensive in nature. This is not a tool that enables Ukraine to play offense against refineries, for example…it’s to protect civilians. So, when you turn off or degrade the performance of Starshield, you’re not doing something to protect diesel prices at the pump. What you’re doing is removing Ukraine’s ability to keep children safe at the playgrounds and at their school. So, it needs to stay on. Rubio says it’s back, and I’m glad that he’s reporting that.”

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