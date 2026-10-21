Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official on Witkoff Praising Putin: Sometimes You Need to Say Things That Are ‘Embarrassing’ in Diplomacy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, responded to envoy Steve Witkoff calling Vladimir Putin a humanitarian by saying that “in diplomacy, sometimes you have to say things that are embarrassing, but you don’t have to believe them. And that’s the key. It’s really important for the United States to be clear that Putin, no matter what we may have to say in front of the cameras, is no humanitarian.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “Ambassador, why is the president’s top diplomat calling Putin a humanitarian?”

Sales answered, “It’s a great question, Elizabeth. Look, in diplomacy, sometimes you have to say things that are embarrassing, but you don’t have to believe them. And that’s the key. It’s really important for the United States to be clear that Putin, no matter what we may have to say in front of the cameras, is no humanitarian. He’s got the blood of over a million people on his hands from the war of aggression that he started against Ukraine. But even setting that aside, just on the question of hostages, the Russians take hostages like kids take Halloween candy. It’s kind of what they do. There [have] been dozens of American and Western hostages. And the reason Putin does this is to hold them as leverage. So, an arsonist doesn’t get credit for calling the fire department to put out the fire that they’ve started. In the same way, Putin doesn’t get credit for releasing a hostage — a 74-year-old mercenary, come on — he doesn’t get credit for releasing a hostage that never should have been taken in the first place.”

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