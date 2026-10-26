Hostin: Trump Attacks on El-Sayed ‘Dangerous, Reckless Islamophobia’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donal Trump’s criticisms of Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed are “dangerous, reckless Islamophobia.”

Hostin said, “I think we saw the tale of two presidents, right? And it’s such a stark contrast. You have President Trump calling a jihadist who is on the side of the terrorist, who would have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. He then said that he would invite hordes of jihadis to our shores. That is just dangerous, reckless Islamophobia. On the other hand, he says about Mike Rogers, who is his opponent, I call him apple pie. That is demonizing faith, mocking Arab names. And it is beneath the dignity of the office of the president of the United States.”

She added, “Now, you think about President Obama, he knows something about his name being made fun of, his birth place, you know, being weaponized, his race, his nationality all being weaponized. And he said, wanting everybody to have health care, how is that radical? Wanting everybody to have a place to live that they can afford, how is that radical?”

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