Tom Tiffany: My Democrat Opponent Will Be ‘an Accomplice for Illegal Aliens’

During Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, contrasted himself with his opponent, Democrat nominee David Crowley.

Tiffany warned Crowley was weak on immigration, adding he would be an “accomplice” for illegal immigrants.

“All right, Congressman, your opponent is running on not cooperating with ICE, among other things, so how do we faithfully execute the law and court orders while avoiding the shootings like Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti?” host Trey Gowdy said. “How do we do both? Allow law enforcement to do its job, which is enforce judicial orders, by the way, but do so in a way that that inspires more public confidence.”

Tiffany replied, “Yes, Trey, my opponent said he will not only be an ally, but an accomplice for illegal aliens. And you, of all people, know what the word accomplice means. That means he’s going to participate in a crime here in Wisconsin. And I think this is part of the reason why we are going to win this race. That is not what the voters in Wisconsin want. But to the point you’re making in regards to immigration and customs enforcement, we need to coordinate local, county, and state law enforcement with federal law enforcement because it’s only federal law enforcement that can do these removals of people that have committed violent crimes here in America or back in their home countries. It requires a federal cooperation with local law enforcement to make this happen.”

“My opponent has said he will not do that,” he continued. “He will not work with local law enforcement to make sure that people who have committed violent crimes here in our good state are removed from Wisconsin.”

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