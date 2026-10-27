Begala: ‘Trump Is the Problem, Not the Solution’ for the Republican Party

CNN analyst Paul Begala said Tuesday on “The Source” that President Donald Trump “is the problem, not the solution” for the Republican Party in the midterm elections.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “James Tellico, the Democrat running for Senate in Texas, says this is an election, basically, he describes as a fight between David and Goliath. He’s running, of course, against Ken Paxton, the president’s chosen Republican candidate in that state. You’re our resident Texan here tonight. Do you think these two rallies today that the president held will be enough to get Ken Paxton over the finish line?”

Begala said, “I don’t. And I understand what the president is trying to do. He’s trying to rally the base. And I respect that. The problem is a good bit of his base is angry with him and even angrier with Ken Paxton. You know, I don’t think that more Trump out there is good for the Republican Party. Trump is the problem, not the solution. And I think he is probably perfectly happy to see the president come to his state. You pointed out gas prices are up there up for Texans too. And by the way, it doesn’t create jobs in Texas to bring oil from Venezuela any more than it helps American beef producers in Texas that he’s importing beef. It’s like he doesn’t even get his audience.”

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