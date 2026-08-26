GDP Revisions Show Stronger Underlying Growth in U.S. Economy

The U.S. economy expanded at a 1.5 percent pace in the second quarter of this year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday.

While the overall pace of growth was unrevised in the government’s second estimate, the report showed that both consumer spending and business investment were stronger than previously thought.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, grew at an annualized 3.4 percent pace, faster than the 3.2 percent estimated earlier. Spending on services was far stronger than previously estimated, with the second-quarter growth rate revised up from roughly 2.2 percent to 3.1 percent. Goods spending was revised lower, but still rose a healthy 4.3 percent.

Nonresidential fixed investment, a crucial gauge of business investment, increased 8.5 percent, up a bit from the earlier estimate of 8.4 percent. This included a 13.6 percent increase in equipment investment and an 8.8 percent increase in intellectual property products.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, regarded as a key proxy for domestic demand, rose a revised 4.2 percent in the second quarter, an increase from the 3.9 percent earlier estimate. This is the best pace of growth in more than three years. The measure excludes net exports, inventories, and government spending, all of which subtracted from GDP in the second quarter.

Government spending contracted one percent, better than the 0.8 percent estimated earlier. This subtracted 0.16 percent from GDP.

Real gross domestic income, an alternative measure of economic output, increased at a 2.2 percent annual rate after rising 1.2 percent in the first quarter. The average of GDP and GDI grew 1.8 percent.

Corporate profits from current production surged by $400.9 billion after increasing by $74.4 billion in the first quarter.

Inflation was also revised higher. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose at a 5.3 percent pace, up from the earlier estimate of 5.1 percent, while core PCE inflation was revised from 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent.