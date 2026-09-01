Jamie Dimon Backs Treasury Push Including Private Sector at G20

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon touted the inclusion of private sector leaders at the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, supporting the focus of economic growth by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the event.

Bessent has emphasized in the run up and at the meeting that economic growth was the focus — not the Biden administration’s obsession with carbon and climate change.

In a statement, Dimon commended the historic move to include business leaders alongside finance ministers and central bank governors.

“For the first time at G20, Treasury has given the private sector a place at the table. Good policy is made better when those who lend, hire, invest, and build have a voice in shaping it,” said Dimon in the statement. “This G20 is focused on its core mandate of driving economic growth, which transcends both national borders and party lines. The foundation of America’s strength is predicated on remaining the preeminent economy in the world — what we can all do to help is promote growth policies. Strong economic growth is the foundation of rising living standards, greater opportunity, and broader prosperity.”

In his statement, Dimon pointed to his company’s growing presence in the Tar Heel State but also said that “a strong banking system depends on institutions of every size.”

Secretary Bessent praised America’s resurgence in the Trump administration, saying at the top of one plenary session:

“The United States has the deepest, most dynamic, and most liquid markets in the history of the world. @POTUS’ vision for Parallel Prosperity on Main Street and Wall Street has guided our efforts to right-size and refocus financial regulation on material risk, not social agendas. Under the President’s leadership, we are securing and safeguarding the U.S. banking system while ensuring it remains the gold standard for innovation globally.

“Economic growth ultimately comes down to people creating opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, investing in our communities, and giving people a chance to build a better future for themselves and their families,” Dimon added in his statement.

Dimon has recently combatted socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, saying the city’s situation continues going downhill under his regime.

JP Morgan Chase admitted in early 2026 it had closed more than 50 Trump accounts, leading to broad concerns over debanking.