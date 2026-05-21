JPMorgan Chase’s leader this week issued a warning to New York City’s democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, over his leftist policies.

During a Thursday interview with Bloomberg TV, CEO Jamie Dimon spoke about how mayors can make statements, but their city’s situation continues going downhill, the New York Post reported Thursday.

“I don’t care what he says. What does he do? I will judge that … because you can talk about morality and ideology all you want, but if things don’t get better you didn’t do a good job,” Dimon stated.

“And my view, and I’m talking about him now, I have seen mayors who make statements, and they make it worse and worse and worse, you know, and they don’t know, they can’t get into details of why is affordable housing not there anymore? Why does this not work? And so, you know, hopefully he’ll learn. I want him to do a good job. I’m not against him,” he added:

However, Mamdani has made it clear his intent was to go after the wealthy and implement other leftist policies. In April, he made good on his word, according to Breitbart News.

“When I ran for mayor, I said I was going to tax the rich. Well, today, we’re taxing the rich. I’m thrilled to announce we’ve secured a pied-à-terre tax, the first in New York’s history. This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million whose owners do not live full time in the city, like for this penthouse, which hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin bought for $238 million,” he stated.

The outlet recently highlighted the fact that Mamdani appeared at an event to mark communist and socialist May Day, where he again said he was working to tax the rich in New York City.

A communist paper reportedly handed out at those events said, “The existing capitalist-imperialist system and institutions of government in this country must be abolished and dismantled — and replaced by a new, socialist system based on the constitution for the new socialist republic of America.”

Meanwhile, the Post article noted Dimon made his comments after he and other business leaders had a meeting with the mayor.

JPMorgan Chase was in the news earlier this year after admitting it shut down over 50 of President Donald Trump’s bank accounts once his first term as president concluded, per Breitbart News.