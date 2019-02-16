Jim Carrey: Donald Trump’s Birth ‘The Real State of Emergency’

Actor Jim Carrey showed off his latest piece of politically-provocative artwork on Friday, declaring the birth of President Donald Trump the country’s “real state of emergency.”

On Friday, Trump declared an official state of emergency over the migrant crisis at the southern border, a move that should allow him to bypass Congress to fund the construction of a border wall.

“The real State of Emergency began in 1946 at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY,” Carrey wrote, in reference to Trump’s birthplace.” Definitely not human.”

The accompanying artwork shows two doctors attempting to pull some mysterious creature out of Trump’s mother Mary.

Jim Carrey has a years-long habit of producing vulgar images demeaning Trump and his family. Previous artworks have included the brutal deaths of his sons Don Jr. and Eric at the hands of an elephant, his wife Melania being electrocuted, and even Trump devouring immigrant children. Carrey has previously explained that such artistic expression is his way of dealing with the “pain” inflicted by the current administration.

Carrey was far from the only Hollywood celebrity to react negatively to Trump’s declaration. High-profile figures such as Barbra Streisand, Stephen King, and Rob Reiner all took to Twitter to denounce the plan, with the latter describing it as a “sickening example of abuse of power to the ever-expanding list of impeachable offenses.”

“We’re going to confront the national security crisis on our border,” Trump said on Friday. “And we are going to do it one way or the other. We have to do it.”

