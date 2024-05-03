Nolte: Madison Comedy Club Hands Hitler Youth Win by Canceling Michael Rapaport

A comedy club located in the far-left city of Madison, Wisconsin, handed the local Hitler Youth a win with its cowardly decision to cancel an appearance from actor and comedian Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport is a left-leaning Jew who has defied his Democrat Party by vigorously defending Israel’s right to exist in its war with Hamas, a terror outlet responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel that openly calls for the death of Israel and genocide of Jews.

The Beautiful Girls (a masterpiece) actor was set to appear at Comedy on State on Thursday, May 2. Instead, ticket holders received an email announcing the cancellation, and the local bullies in the pro-Hamas Hitler Youth won a huge victory.

The email read, in part:

Dear Patron of Comedy on State, I hope this message finds you well. We are reaching out to inform you of a significant update regarding our upcoming Thursday show featuring Michael Rapaport. In light of the current environment downtown, marked by escalating protests and a contentious nature of the dialogue surrounding current affairs, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Thursday show with Michael Rapaport. The safety and well-being of our audience members, staff, and community are our top priorities, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of all involved. … We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. Your safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to ensuring a positive experience for all our audience members.

Caving to your local Brownshirts only emboldens them and further endangers everyone’s safety.

And so…

In the United States of America, a Jew lost a booking because he was Jewish.

Rapaport responded to the news with a xweet. “Yup!!! Very very very Fucked Up!” he wrote.

Yup!!! Very very very Fucked Up! https://t.co/2pYWogC4tw — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 2, 2024

America was founded on this principle: the primary job of the government is to safeguard the God-given rights of its citizens, especially the freedom of speech. This means that if Comedy on State and the Madison police were anything close to American (or decent), the government, in the form of however many police officers were necessary, would’ve ensured Rapaport was allowed to appear without putting himself or anyone else in danger.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, Comedy on State, which should be at the vanguard of protecting comedians’ rights, handed Madison’s Hitler Youth a huge “W.”

I think the following is a fair and reasonable assumption…

How many of the assholes who own and operate Comedy on State have watched or read stuff about Hitler, the Nazis, Joe McCarthy, etc., and told themselves, If I were alive then, I would’ve stood up against hate, bigotry, and McCarthyism!

Come on. How many do you think told themselves that?

I’ll bet you it was all of them.

Well, look at the quislings now.

