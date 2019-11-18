‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Feuds with Sara Lee Over Raunchy Harry Styles Sketch

Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang wants baked goods giant Sara Lee to lighten up following a raunchy, gay-themed sketch starring pop star and actor Harry Styles that poked fun of the brand’s squeaky clean image.

Yang has called out the company for deleting a series of explicit copycat comments on its official Instagram account referencing the sketch that aired Saturday on NBC.

In the SNL sketch, Styles plays a social media moderator for Sara Lee who is caught using the official company Instagram account to post emoji-illustrated sexual fantasies and to make graphic comments about threesomes and other sexual acts.

Some of his comments included “Destroy me King and “Wreck me Daddy,” both of which were directed at Nick Jonas. Another comment featured abundant use of the eggplant emoji.

Following Saturday’s broadcast, the real Sara Lee reportedly experienced a flood of copycat comments on its Instagram account @SaraLeeBread, prompting the hashtag #SaraLee to start trending on Twitter.

LEAVE SARA LEE BREAD ALONE I CANT BREATHEEZJSKSHS pic.twitter.com/9SLweq3nfJ — becca 26 (@guccibesitos) November 17, 2019

Yang, who stars in the sketch as a Sara Lee executive, has accused the real Sara Lee of censoring some those comments.

“Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs. 😞 — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) November 17, 2019

When reached for comment, Sara Lee’s parent company told the New York Post: “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com