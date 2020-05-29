Ice T: Riots Happen ‘When People Can No Longer Take the Bull S**t’

Rapper and actor Ice T reacted to the violent protests breaking out in cities across the country in response to the police involved death of George Floyd by saying that those doing the rioting have had enough “bull shit.”

“People are saying.. They should protest like this or demonstrate like that… We tried Taking a Knee…,” Ice T said. “A RIOT is a RIOT.. It happens when the people can no longer take the BS..”

People are saying.. They should protest like this or demonstrate like that… We tried Taking a Knee… A RIOT is a RIOT.. It happens when the people can no longer take the BS.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 30, 2020

“A riot is a riot,” Ice T says just days after a black firefighter named Korboi “KB” Balla had poured everything into opening his bar in Minneapolis, only to have it burned down by… rioters in that city.

But Ice T is worth an estimated $40 million and has spent the better part of two decades starring on NBC’s hit crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Ice T’s comments, of course, were in reaction to the violent riots raging across the country in response to the disturbing footage that went viral earlier this week, showing former police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed man begged for air. Floyd later died and Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter and third degree murder.

