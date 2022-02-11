Rapper DaBaby Caught on Video in Wild Brawl in California Bowling Alley

Rapper DaBaby was caught on video in a wild brawl with his ex-girlfriend’s brother in a California bowling alley.

Video shows the hip-hop star, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, along with a group of cohorts confronting Brandon Bills, the brother of the Blame It on Baby rapper’s ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh.

In the video, it appears that DaBaby and Bills were exchanging words before the fists started flying.

TMZ noted that the incident is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon because Bills was kicked in the head when he was down.

DaniLeigh decried the brawl in an Instagram post where she blasted her “lame” ex for the attack. “I pray this stops now!!! [Because] this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise,” she wrote.

Bills also posted a video slamming DaBaby and his crew for the massed attack. Bills insisted that he tried to speak to DaBaby “one-on-one like some men” but the rapper and his friends simply went on the attack.

This latest incident comes only a few months after DaBaby and DaniLeigh were involved in a spat of their own when DaniLeigh jumped to her Instagram to call DaBaby an “evil ass man” as their relationship continued to bottom out. DaniLeigh added that DaBaby was trying to kick her and their baby out of his house.

DaBaby was last in the news when he lost several music festival gigs due to what many called a homophobic rant delivered at the Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last July. The rapper was blasted for comments from the stage where he said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

“Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he added.

The comments earned him a rebuke from Elton John, and got him canceled by Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and dumped from the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York.

Prior to that, the rapper was booed off the stage in Tampa, Florida, in March of 2020 after he appeared to slap a woman in the face.

The alleged assault was only the latest in a string of incidents involving the rapper whose album, “Kirk” became hit no. 1 in 2019. In Jan of 2020, DaBaby was filmed assaulting a hotel worker, and that same month seen in another video attacking an airport employee. He was not charged in either case.

