Seth Rogen: America Doesn’t Care About the Trophies Hollywood Celebrities Give Themselves at Award Shows

Actor Seth Rogen has said the quiet part out loud and confessed the truth about self-important Hollywood award shows, like the Oscars: America doesn’t seem to care about them anymore.

Speaking with Insider about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial, the Knocked Up star said he does not understand why movie insiders and stars would think the general public cares about awards shows come Oscars season.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Seth Rogen said.

“To me, maybe people just don’t care,” he added. “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Hollywood award shows have gone from fun showcases of talented actors with real star power to network televised lectures, in which the most privileged and pompous people on the planet talk down to and insult the citizens of real America who helped make them rich.

Watch below:

As a result, the reward show ratings have tanked.

What’s more? Due to a decline in box office receipts as the Hollywood industry moves away from movie theaters toward streaming, the ratings for the Oscars — the biggest awards night in Hollywood — have been steadily declining over the past decade, taking a turn for the worst when it stopped having a host after the cancel culture mob successfully pushed Kevin Hart from heading the 2019 Oscars over past jokes that offended segments of the LGBTQ community. Since then, the show has gone hostless.

“I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I moved on, and I’m in a completely different space in my life,” Hart said in a video on Instagram at the time. “I’m going to be me; I’m going to stand my ground.”

Hours later, Hart stepped down from his dream of hosting the Oscars and apologized to the LGBTQ community for his “insensitive words.”

Speaking with Men’s Health a year later, Hart expressed regret with how he handled the situation, saying he had acted immaturely.

Ahead of the 2021 show, comedian Bill Maher lamented about how the quality of the nominated films has severely gone downhill in recent years, becoming a collection of esoteric dramas with little to no commercial appeal.

“We all had a rough year, a little escapism would have been appreciated,” he said. “What happened to show business? Did they all decide to quit cocaine at the same time? Did they forget that Hollywood is still the number one place to go if you’re an egomaniac looking to fill that hole from your childhood with applause?

“Academy nominations used to say, ‘What great movies we make. Now they say, ‘Look what good people we are,’” Maher added.