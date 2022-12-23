Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died on Thursday at the age of 22. His cause of death remains unclear.

Big Scarr, who was from Memphis, Tennessee, was pronounced dead on Thursday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The investigation into the rapper’s death is still being conducted, but there are reportedly no signs of foul play.

Fellow rapper Gucci Mane — who founded the label 1017 Records, which Big Scarr was signed to — took to Instagram on Thursday to post a few photos of the rapper, writing, “This hurt. I’m a miss you.”

Big Scarr had also recently made it onto the 2022 XXL Freshman List, meaning that he was a relatively unknown or rapper who was considered to be on the rise.

Before his death, Big Scarr had already collaborated with big stars, such as Offset and Pooh Shiesty. The rapper was also perhaps best known for his song “SolcyBozy.”

Watch Below:

Big Scarr reportedly got his stage name after obtaining a scar in a bad car accident when he was 16-years-old. The accident involved the rapper being thrown through the windshield of his friend’s vehicle.

And in 2020, Big Scarr was shot. The bullet traveled up his spine, which caused him to need to undergo surgery to have his appendix removed.

