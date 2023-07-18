Actor Mark Hamill Praises Censured and Disgraced Congressman Adam Schiff in Fundraising Email: ‘Gave Me Hope’

Star Wars actor and far-left activist Mark Hamill praised disgraced and censured Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in a fundraising email supporting his U.S. Senate bid.

In an email shared by Kenneth P. Vogel of the New York Times, Hamill said that Schiff gave him “hope.”

“Over the last six years, our democracy has been tested like never before. And in those dark times, Adam gave me hope,” Hamill said. “Hope that our democracy would survive. Hope that not only would we get through this, but that we would come out on the other side and our democracy could be strong again.”

Hamill then described the congressman as a brave politician who took the heat in defending our democracy.

“Here’s the thing — it would have been easy for Adam to stay on the sidelines, and let someone else take all the heat for defending our democracy against Trump’s many abuses of office,” Hamill said. “But instead he stood up, and led us through dark times. And as I got to know Adam better during those years, I saw true character and determination. A willingness to put himself and his career on the line to hold a dangerous demagogue accountable.”

“And nobody will be a more fearless or tireless fighter for our democracy and our state than Adam Schiff. Nobody. And with Trump running again, Adam is the best person possible to keep holding him accountable,” Hamill concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, the GOP-led U.S. House censured Adam Schiff for promoting allegations for years that former President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

Multiple federal investigations found no evidence of such collusion, though Schiff has never retracted his claims and embraced his censure as a “badge of honor.” Amid the House voting on the censure resolution, the California Democrat appealed to his supporters in at least 20 fundraising emails and numerous social media posts, seeking their donations with statements like “we’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back.” Schiff, who built his national popularity while targeting Trump in the first impeachment and again as a January 6 committee member, has embraced his identity as the former president’s foe.

Schiff managed to raise $8 million in his first fundraising hall in his bid to take Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat in the U.S. Senate.