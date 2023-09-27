Watch: Britney Spears Sparks Fans’ Concerns After Bizarre Dance with Kitchen Knives

Pop star Britney Spears sparked concern this week when she released another bizarre video of her dancing at home, except this time she had a pair of kitchen knives in her hand.

Though Spears claimed that the knives were not real (she gave no visual confirmation of this), the video had people on social media worried for her safety, saying it represents an extra step forward in her ongoing saga of strange videos. In her Instagram post, Britney said that the knives were an homage to the coming Halloween season.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” she wrote. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon.”

She originally captioned the video by saying, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.” That initial post was replaced with her declaration of them being fake.

According to Page Six, Spears later “appeared to have sustained several cuts on her body after she danced with knives.”

“In yet another clip of her dancing, which was shared on Instagram Tuesday, the pop star had a white bandage wrapped around her arm. She also showcased an apparent cut on her thigh as she danced around in a polka-dot crop top and a pair of white bikini bottoms,” noted the outlet.

It’s entirely unclear and unknown if the alleged cuts were sustained while dancing with the knives. In another post, Britney Spears alluded to the knives, adding that she had previously danced with them at parties.

“I have incredibly gifted friends beside me every freakin’ day but I‘d be lying if I didn’t say to any bitch disrespecting me at any parties … I don’t forget !!!! Why ???? Cause I know my worth and learning to dance with fake knives at parties is a motherfucking understatement !!! Ps don’t worry at all if I show up at any parties, we will have a very NICE TIME,” she said.

Britney Spears has become notorious in the past year for posting bizarre, inexplicable nudes of herself on social media. Last October, she took it to near-pornographic levels when she shared a photo of herself sprawled out naked on the bed as her hand covered her nipple and her thigh covered her nether region. “I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY’ !!!!” she captioned.

I have a premiere for a movie this week “THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY“ !!!! pic.twitter.com/WjhMoiybxO — Britney Spears 🌹Ὠ (@britneyspears) October 19, 2022

It represented a pattern going all the way back to when she celebrated the ending of her father’s conservatorship by posting nude photos of herself, a trend she has gleefully continued for nearly a year. As Breitbart News reported in May of last year, her fans eventually became so panicked by the behavior that they begged her to stop.

