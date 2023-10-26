Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com Home Improvement, pled guilty in an Oregon courtroom Wednesday to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.

Fox News reports as part of a negotiated resolution, which dismissed the second count of assault in the fourth degree, Bryan will only be required to serve seven days in jail instead of 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Lane County chief deputy district attorney Chris Parosa confirmed conclusion of the matter in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Bryan, 42, was arrested in July after police were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between Bryan and an unnamed woman.

“The terms of the negotiated resolution included dismissal of the second count and a stipulation to a ‘7D’ gridblock on the Oregon felony sentencing guidelines, which calls for a presumptive 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections,” Parosa said, Fox News outlined.

Parosa also confirmed the seven days of jail will “come with credit for time served,” which may be served at this point.

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea stemming from an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, where he allegedly tried to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon.

As Breitbart News reported, on that occasion police found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

The charges were “menacing – constituting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence.”

He downplayed the domestic violence charges when pleading guilty in 2021, and said in a recent interview the incident had been “blown out of proportion.”

“We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a town home that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” Bryan told The Hollywood Reporter.