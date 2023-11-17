Jada Pinkett Smith Threatens to Sue over Allegations Will Smith Had Sex With Actor Duane Martin

Jada Pinkett Smith said she could sue a man who alleged in an interview her husband, actor Will Smith, had sex with fellow Fresh Prince actor Duane Martin.

The accusations came from a man named Brother Bilaal, who claims to be a former personal assistant to the Smith family, and made the shocking allegation in an interview with Internet personality Tasha K.

Bilaal alleged he once accidentally walked in on Smith bent over a couch as “Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

But the Smith family is denying the allegation. Indeed, according to TMZ, Jada is threatening to seek legal redress.

TMZ caught Jada leaving iHeartRadio on Wednesday morning in New York City and asked her about the salacious interview.

Her reply was reportedly, “We suin.”

Jada also talked of the allegations on the radio show, “The Breakfast Club.”

“It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “This is a person who tried to do a shake down, a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re going to take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So that’s actionable, so we’re going to roll with that.”

“So for me, unfortunately, it’s part of it,’ she added. ‘It’s not true, we’re going to take care of it. And that’s that,” she said.

Jada went on to say the rumor is just part of a shake down.

“It’s based around this person’s idea that they in some way, were doing business around Will’s book and that they spent money or what have you and they need to be compensated,” she said. “So, he already tried to do that money shakedown. Will was willing to give him a certain amount or what have you and he didn’t take it so this whole situation is based on that.”

TMZ also heard that Will Smith is considering his legal options.

For his part, Duane Martin is vociferously denying the claims.

According to the Mail, Martin is saying through a spokesman the story is “completely fabricated.”

Pinkett Smith recently claimed she and Will have basically been separated for seven years.

“By the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying,” she claimed in her recently released memoir, Worthy.

Last month she also thought that the infamous slap that her husband, Will, delivered to Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, was just a “skit,” and didn’t think that Will was serious. That is, until Will struck out.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,'” Pinkett Smith said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Smith eventually apologized for his behavior, but the incident has put a hitch in his once growing career.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston