‘Real Housewives’ Star Lauri Peterson’s Son Josh Waring Dies at 35

Lauri Peterson, star of “Real Housewives of Orange County,” announced on social media Saturday her son Josh Waring has died. He was 35.

Peterson shared the news in an Instagram post where she said she wrote with a “shattered heart.”

“No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great,” she continued.

No cause of death was indicated in her post. She also thanked “those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness,” she wrote.

Waring made headlines in recent years for his legal troubles, pleading guilty to a 2022 drug charge after he was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Waring also spent four years in prison for attempted murder after shooting a man named Daniel Lopez outside of a sober living home in 2016. Lopez survived the shooting, People noted