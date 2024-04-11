‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Attacks Christians Who Support ‘Rapist’ Trump: ‘He’s Their Poster Child’

Amazon’s Reacher star Alan Ritchson is having a difficult time understanding why Christians would support former President Donald Trump, whom the actor called a “rapist” and a “con man.”

Alan Ritchson aired his political beliefs in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal,” he told the trade publication. “I don’t understand it.”

He also said: “Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do.”

Ritchson had even harsher words for the Catholic Church.

“It’s worth saying that the atrocities that are happening in the church that are being actively covered up, even to this day with people not being held accountable, is repulsive,” he reportedly said. “I can’t for one second support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies.”

As Breitbart News reported, Ritchson’s interview with the Reporter included the revelation that the Hollywood muscle man once tried to hang himself during a bout with severe depression.

“Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times. I would wish it away if I could, but it’s so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it,” the 41-year-old Ritchson said.

