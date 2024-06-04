Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter The-Dream Accused of Rape, Sex Trafficking

Grammy-Winning singer-songwriter The-Dream, whose real name is Terius Adamu Ya Gesteelde-Diamant, has reportedly been accused of rape, sex trafficking, and sexual battery in a new lawsuit. Gesteelde-Diamant denies the allegations.

Gesteelde-Diamant is being sued by Chanaaz Mangroe, who claims the songwriter trapped her in an “abusive, violent and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation,” according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit, filed in California federal court on Tuesday, alleges that Gesteelde-Diamant falsely promised to advance Mangroe’s career and be her sponsor for an extended international visa, only to commit “violent sexual acts” against her.

The suit reportedly claims that the songwriter isolated Mangroe to a hotel room, controlled where she went, and forced her to “check in” with him several times per day.

Gesteelde-Diamant also “locked Ms. Mangroe in a dark room adjacent to a recording studio, violently having sex with her and then leaving her alone, naked in the dark, for hours on end, returning to again have sex with her and demand that she tell him she loved him,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit also describes another incident in which Gesteelde-Diamant allegedly choked Mangroe after she refused him, saying, “As she began to pass out, Dream continued to scream that she was taking advantage of him.”

The lawsuit, which also alleges several instances of rape, goes on to claim the songwriter has also engaged in sex trafficking. Mangroe claims Gesteelde-Diamant forced her to participate in sexual activity with different men across multiple states.

In one alleged instance, Gesteelde-Diamant instructed Mangroe to “perform oral sex” on him in a movie theater while another man watched, the complaint claims.

The suit reportedly goes on to accuse Gesteelde-Diamant’s labels, Contra Paris and Epic Records, of benefiting and profiting from his work by keeping him happy, “despite the fact that he never intended to truly support her career trajectory, but instead wanted corporate funding to assist in his trafficking venture.”

The complaint also claims Mangroe received a $35,000 advance, but that Gesteelde-Diamant, who was paid $150,000, refused to give over her music after her relationship with him went south, resulting in Epic Records no longer wanting to distribute her music because the songwriter never delivered her content to the label.

“These claims are untrue and defamatory,” Gesteelde-Diamant said in a statement to the New York Times. “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals.”

“As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations,” the songwriter added.

Gesteelde-Diamant has been behind a number of big hits from stars including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and Justin Timberlake.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.