Pat Colbert, Iconic ‘Dallas’ Star, Dies at 77

Iconic Dallas alum Pat Colbert, who played Dora Mae in the long-running CBS drama, has died after suffering a series of medical episodes. She was 77.

Her passing comes after the actress had suffered three strokes over the last decade, the Daily Express reports.

Born Sandra Patricia Colbert, Pat’s father worked in construction while her mother worked in foster care.

She appeared in series seven of Dallas back in 1983. Dora was the manager of the Oil Baron’s Club, a restaurant located in a high-rise and was a popular hangout area of the Ewing family, and starred in the show until the final season in 1991.

“As the only recurring African American character on the series, Dora Mae never had a storyline, because Dallas never tried to pretend to be anything more than the saga of the Ewing family, but she played the role with elegance and intelligence,” Shaun Chang from blog Hill Place previously told the Hollywood Reporter.

The star’s acting credits also include the 1987 Leonard Part 6 movie, alongside Bill Cosby. Pat played Allison Parker in the spy comedy that followed a retired spy running a restaurant.

She also starred in ABC series The Fall Guy in 1981.

Along with her sister, she is survived by two other siblings and by her son, Michael.

A date is yet to be set for Colbert’s funeral.