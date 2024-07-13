James Woods: Leftist Lunatics Who Joked About Killing Trump Have Blood on Their Hands

Actor James Woods reacted to the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump on Saturday by saying those who previously joked about his death “have blood on their hands.”

In a tweet shortly after the shots rang out and it was confirmed that an assassination had been attempted on the former president, James Woods shared the iconic photo of Trump’s bloodied face standing triumphant as an American flag waved behind him and condemned those who previously called for violence.

“All the leftist lunatics who have snickered about killing President Trump have blood on their hands today,” he said.

All the leftist lunatics who have snickered about killing President Trump have blood on their hands today. pic.twitter.com/WH5ApxhBci — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 14, 2024

Mainstream politicians from across the spectrum offered their support for the former president and unequivocally condemned any and all political violence on Saturday.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden said in a press conference on Saturday.