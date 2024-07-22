Montel Williams Shows Support for Kamala Harris, Refuses to Dish on Their Past Relationship

Former TV talk show host Montel Williams is apparently fine with his old flame Kamala Harris being the Democrat nominee for president, but he flatly refuses to talk to the media about his 2001 relationship with her.

When Joe Biden stepped down as his party’s nominee last weekend, Williams initially threw his support behind Maryland’s Democrat Governor Wes Moore to step up to fill Biden’s shoes.

Williams told his X followers that he would “love to see @iamwesmoore leading the ticket or otherwise on my ballot and I’m ready to campaign.”

I’d love to see @iamwesmoore leading the ticket or otherwise on my ballot and I’m ready to campaign. I’ve watched @GovWesMoore lead my home state of Maryland, and I know leadership when I see it. https://t.co/x5YhPg9ahY — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

The tweet caused many a raised eyebrow because it is well known that Williams and Harris were an item for a brief time back in 2001.

There’s now a generation of America voters that only know Montel Williams as a guy Kamala Harris used to “date.” #Kamala #SideChick pic.twitter.com/4f8ewsswZE — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 22, 2024

(Note, the woman to Williams’ right in that video is his daughter, Ashley.)

However, when Moore formally endorsed Harris, Williams retweeted that endorsement, apparently signing onto Moore’s pick of Harris. And just to remind his followers, Williams posted the Moore endorsement of Harris a second time, writing, “Reminding folks I RT’d this.”

Reminding folks I RT’d this. pic.twitter.com/YQiMmTMt8S — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

TMZ was one outlet that quickly posted a story pointing out that after Biden stepped down, Williams endorsed Gov. Moore and not Harris.

But Williams blasted TMZ accusing the outlet of “misinterpreting” his comments.

“Guys, i hate to ruin your day, but you massively misinterpreted my tweet. I will vote for whomever can beat Trump,” Williams told TMZ on X.

Guys, i hate to ruin your day, but you massively misinterpreted my tweet. I will vote for whomever can beat Trump. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

Williams is also warning the media that he will not respond to requests to talk about his relationship with Harris who was then working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco when they dated.

As TMZ noted, Williams warned off questions about Harris, writing, “I’ve said what I’m going to say about the thing that keeps trending. My friends in the media should think twice about wasting time on a 20+ year old picture – you will find doing so will earn an unpleasant reaction.”

TMZ added that Montel’s PR guy has already posted screenshots of a media query, outing the reporter. So, it appears that they are a closed book on the topic.

