Actress Jane Fonda endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Monday, the day of an economic meltdown, citing the climate and environmental issues as her reasons.

“Today I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States — not just because Donald Trump would be a total disaster for our democracy and for our planet, but because she’s the right person the job,” Fonda said while the stock market plummeted.

Watch Below:

Every day, @janeclimatepac and I work to elect leaders committed to a brighter future. That's why I'm proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for the next President of the United States — and I hope you'll join me in this historic fight for our future. pic.twitter.com/s9sbqyehjD — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) August 5, 2024

“In her time as Vice President she helped lead the strongest climate and environmental administration in recent history,” the actress continued. “I have faith in Kamala’s record of putting our planet and its people before corporate greed.”

“And I have faith that she’ll fight to protect our democracy, our rights, and a livable future,” Fonda added.

The Klute star went on to rant to her followers about how “this is our moment”:

I mean, look, and when you’re my age, you can look back and remember when some great tectonic shift rearranged the pieces of your life, changing your story and maybe even the planet’s story, forever. Well, guess what? We’re living through just such a moment. Everything is on the line — everything. And I hope you can feel, not just the excitement, but the possibility that this moment holds for each of us, and for our future. This is our moment. We can do this. No looking back, leaving nothing on the table. We can do this. We gotta come together with everything we have, and fight like hell to elect Kamala Harris as the next president.

While Fonda rambled about having her “moment,” the Japanese stock market panicked and suffered its worst single-day sell-off in history — losing even more points than it did on “Black Monday” in October 1987 — spooked, in part, by a looming recession under the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the United States.

