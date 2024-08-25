Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Rushed to Hospital with ‘Serious Burns’ After Bonfire Explosion

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson was rushed to hospital Friday with “serious burns” across his body after he got caught in a bonfire “explosion” down on his Iowa farm.

The musician, who is in a relationship with British singer Kelly Osbourne, went public about the incident via a video from his hospital bed, but assured fans he was going to be “OK.”

In the Instagram video, Wilson was lying in a hospital bed as medical staff treated the wounds on his face and arms.

The 47-year-old told the camera: “Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.”

Despite his injuries, the heavy metal band said in a statement that Wilson still planned to join the group for their performance at Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma next weekend, the London Evening Standard reports.

He later posted a follow-up video while being transferred to a more specialist facility, in which he assured fans he was doing “pretty good” and that he was in “good hands”.

He also explained that he sustained the injuries from the remnants of a bonfire which he had burned on his farm the night before.

Osbourne, the daughter of TV star Sharon and Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, also warned others about the dangers of burn piles in a video from his hospital beside.

She says: “This is why you don’t f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything.”

Slipknot will embark on a global tour from September, playing dates in the U.S. and South America before travelling to Europe.