House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) praised R&B legends Boyz II Men after the vocal harmony group visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, saying they “created a large part of the soundtrack of our lives.”

“I truly enjoyed hosting @BoyzIIMen during their visit to the Capitol today,” Speaker Johnson said in a Thursday X post, sharing a photo of himself with Boys II Men.

“Since the band’s formation in 1985, these guys have sold over 60 million albums and created a large part of the soundtrack of our lives. Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman have still got it!” the House Speaker added in his post.

Speaker Johnson was met with criticism in the comment section of his post from X users advising him to return to “doing your actual job of getting Trump’s picks appointed and passing real legislation’ rather than entertaining his “celebrity friends.”

“So Mike, about getting some bills passed to codify all these executive orders. There’s a LOT of them,” another X user wrote, adding, “Can you find time between pretending you were a 90s kid and taking notes while Chuck Schumer writes the budget for you to, oh I dunno, PASS SOME FUCKING LEGISLATION?”

“You have a lot of free time if you’re hanging out with musicians,” another echoed. “You’d think the Speaker of the House would have a list of endless Top Priorities. But you decided hangin’ with B2M is the most important thing you can do for 300+ million fucking Americans?!?!”

“Mike – no one cares about this washed up band – is this what you get paid to do?” another X user reacted.

“Why were you doing that??? Why aren’t you bringing impeachment charges against all the activist judges blocking President Trump’s EOs???” another asked.

“How fun. Now go impeach some Leftist activist judges, please,” another demanded.

“I love them as much as the next gen x guy, but don’t you have much more important things to do?” another echoed. “We’re not paying you to hobknob with celebrities. Get to work!”

But not all social media users expressed negative reaction’s in Speaker Johnson’s comment section.

“Awesome to see you supporting American music legends like Boyz II Men, Speaker Johnson,” one X user remarked. “Their contributions to our cultural heritage are invaluable. It’s great to see them advocating for the American Music Fairness Act, ensuring artists get the royalties they deserve. Keep up the fantastic work!”

“Good picture, good music. Cheers,” another reacted.

“Great musicians and yes huge Gen X nostalgia,” a third commented.

“I could totally see you bumpin’ 90s era Boyz2Men in your car on your way to the White House lol,” another laughed.

“I love this! Did you convert them to the GOP?” another X user inquired.

“They were a big part of my middle school dance era. Tell them I said what’s up and that people made babies to their music and they should be proud of that,” another wrote.

In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin enlisted Boyz II Men to perform in Moscow on February 6 — ahead of Valentine’s Day — in order to boost his country’s declining birth rate.

“The group will perform a selection of their classic and new romantic ballads, hopefully giving Russian men some inspiration ahead of St. Valentine’s Day,” the Moscow Times reported at the time.

During that time, Russia’s population had fallen around four percent over the past 20 years, according to a report by the Financial Times.

In December 2012, Putin urged Russian families to have more children, saying, “It’s important that families make that step,” adding, “I am convinced that the norm in Russia should become a family with three children,” according to a report by the Telegraph.

