Disney’s Kermit the Frog Invited as Commencement Speaker at University of Maryland

Famed Sesame Street puppet Kermit the Frog has been scheduled as the 2025 commencement speaker for the University of Maryland, reports say.

Jim Henson’s popular puppet character debuted during a local TV series in Washington D.C. in 1955 and later on Henson’s popular kids’ show, Sesame Street — before breaking out as the star of The Muppet Show. Henson, who died in 1990 of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, graduated the university in 1960.

The university published a biography of their puppet speaker, claiming Kermit is an “environmental advocate, a Peabody Award Winner, best-selling author, and international superstar,” according to CBS News.

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” UMD President Darryll Pines said in a statement. “Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland.”

Kermit made a “statement” of his own about the speaking role, saying, “Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”

After Henson passed, his company sold his creations to the Disney corporation in 2004.

Actor Steve Whitmire voiced Kermit from 1990 to 2017 but was fired for “unacceptable business conduct.” Since then, Muppet performer Matt Vogel has provided Kermit’s voice.

