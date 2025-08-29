Watch: Megyn Kelly Blasts ‘Nasty Hollywood Snob’ Blake Lively for Subpoenaing Her in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Megyn Kelly blasted actress Blake Lively for subpoenaing her in the Justin Baldoni lawsuit, calling the actress a “entitled, nasty, elitist Hollywood snob,” adding that she and her team gave the Gossip Girl star “absolutely nothing,” adding, “It’s called the First Amendment, freedom of the press.”

During her The Megyn Kelly Show podcast on Thursday, the former Fox News host provided an update in the Blake Lively Justin Baldoni legal battle, which she said involved her and her team also being “targeted” in the actress’ lawsuit.

“She targeted more than a dozen journalists and online creators, igniting a free speech firestorm,” Kelly said, adding, “We can now reveal that we were among those targeted by Blake Lively.”

“Yes, she actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her,” the podcast host continued.

“Because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own, she posited that I must have been insnared in Baldon’s alleged ongoing smear campaign against her,” Kelly surmised.

“This is how narcissistic this woman is,” Kelly continued. “She actually thinks I needed to get paid by Baldoni’s team to say negative things about her — I came to those conclusions totally organically.”

“This is yet another entitled, nasty, elitist Hollywood snob who thinks she’s untouchable to the point where — she believes that anyone who does not worship her must be on the payroll of her enemies,” Kelly declared.

“Well, I’m not, Blake,” she added. “No one has to pay me one dime to say negative things about you. I do it because I believe them, and because you really are terrible.”

“I am a member of the press, and you are a sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully,” Kelly said, adding that Lively’s “fight to harass me and my team ended in her getting nothing.”

Kelly went on to reveal that she and her team responded to the subpoena by giving the actress “absolutely nothing, not one document, not one record, not one communication.”

“In no world would I ever, ever allow my teams or my communications with each other or with our sources for our news reporting to be turned over to a third party and certainly not to this nitwit,” Kelly proclaimed.

“It’s called the First Amendment, freedom of the press,” she asserted, adding that Lively “has zero right to nose around in how I gather news.”

