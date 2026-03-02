Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Makes History at United Nations in Neutral Dior Suit

First Lady Melania Trump made history on Monday, becoming the first-ever First Lady of the United States to chair the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting — choosing a neutral, all-business suit for the moment.
Melania Trump chose a gray textured wool bar jacket from Dior for the historic occasion, pairing it with a matching gray textured wool skirt, as well as a thin black leather belt from Dior and patent leather stilettos from Christian Louboutin.
At the UN Security Council meeting, Mrs. Trump championed education for the world’s children, stating that artificial intelligence can be a force for good in democratizing knowledge.
“The global community must facilitate complete access to technology so that every individual can reach their full potential through education,” Mrs. Trump told the UN. “We must strive to achieve connectivity in the most remote locations and the furthest distances from our cities.”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: First lady Melania Trump stands with ambassadors, including Mike Waltz (left) as she prepares to preside over Monday’s meeting of the United Nations (U.N.) Security Council on March 02, 2026 at UN Headquarters in New York City. Mrs. Trump will chair a U.N. panel on education’s role in “advancing tolerance and world peace.” She is the first First Lady to chair a meeting of the council. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and US First Lady Melania Trump pose for photos before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2026. First Lady Melania Trump is slated to chair a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, an appearance that was announced last week before the United States launched its war against Iran. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz (4L) and US First Lady Melania Trump pose for photos with ambassadors from other nations before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2026. First Lady Melania Trump is slated to chair a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, an appearance that was announced last week before the United States launched its war against Iran. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump prepares to speak as she chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump hits the gavel as she prepares to speak as she chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)
