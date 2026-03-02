Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Makes History at United Nations in Neutral Dior Suit

First Lady Melania Trump made history on Monday, becoming the first-ever First Lady of the United States to chair the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting — choosing a neutral, all-business suit for the moment.

Melania Trump chose a gray textured wool bar jacket from Dior for the historic occasion, pairing it with a matching gray textured wool skirt, as well as a thin black leather belt from Dior and patent leather stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

The Dior jacket retails for about $985.

At the UN Security Council meeting, Mrs. Trump championed education for the world’s children, stating that artificial intelligence can be a force for good in democratizing knowledge.

“The global community must facilitate complete access to technology so that every individual can reach their full potential through education,” Mrs. Trump told the UN. “We must strive to achieve connectivity in the most remote locations and the furthest distances from our cities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.