James Woods Warns of ‘Muslim Invasion’: Electing Mamdani ‘Most Dangerous Event’ in Modern American History

Actor James Woods called Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani being elected Mayor of New York City “the most dangerous event” in modern American history, and warned that the United States is at risk of a “Muslim invasion.”

“I think the election of Mamdani was the most dangerous event to happen in the country” in modern history, Woods told conservative commentator Benny Johnson during a Monday appearance on his The Benny Show podcast.

“Look, I think America is the greatest human endeavor in the history of human kind — I think it’s in terrible trouble,” the Casino actor continued.

“The city where the World Trade Center was and the people in it were slaughtered, destroyed — how you could ever allow this Muslim invasion and cancer?” Woods asked.

“And [people] say, ‘Well, what are you? Are you prejudice?’ Well, yes. I’m sorry to say it,” he added.

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Woods then told reporters watching the show that if they decide to quote his last remark, to clarify that what the actor means is: “I’m prejudiced against a religion — that’s really a political jihad — that actually has, in its revered text, that you will kill every non-believer.”

“I’m a Catholic. I believe certain things. I don’t think certain other religions share my view, but they have a right to do it, this is America. And I’d say you have a right to do it anyway,” the Vampires star continued.

“But you don’t have a right to practice something where part of — I’m not going to sign up for ‘Team Muslim’ or ‘Team Islam,’ when Team Islam says, ‘Oh, and by the way, we want to kill every one of you who’s not us.’ Now you got a problem,” Woods added.

The Salvador star then offered an ominous prediction for what could transpire in the United States.

“They’re going to outbreed us and kill us, and it’s gonna be done,” Woods said, before noting that “they’re doing it in other places.”

“Christians in Sudan and other places, they’re being slaughtered — they’re being eradicated,” he said.

“What’s going to happen on September 11? Is Mamdani gonna go speak at the World Trade Center site?” Woods asked with incredulous laughter, at which point Johnson pointed out that some of the 9/11 families have been “asking him not to.”

Notably, this year’s anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks will mark 25 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the greatest foreign attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor, on December 7, 1941.