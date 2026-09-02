Singer Christopher Cross Tells Canadian Crowd He’s ‘Very Sorry and Embarrassed’ the U.S. Has ‘an A**hole for President’

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Christopher Cross apologized to Canadians on Sunday night, calling President Donald Trump an “asshole” during his concert at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre.

“I want to tell you how much we love your country and appreciate your country very much,” Cross told the Canadian concertgoers from the stage. “And I’m just very sorry and embarrassed that we have an asshole for president.”

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“But don’t give up on us,” Cross continued. “We have an election coming up and we’re going to do our best to fix it, and then we’ll be buying all your shit again and you’ll be buying all our shit again.”

“We can be victims of corporate greed together,” the “Ride Like the Wind” singer quipped.

During the concert, the musician opened with his 2011 song, “Dreamers,” which features a snippet of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“It’s a recording from something quite famous in our country, but you may not know what it was, but it was gentleman named Dr. Martin Luther King speaking about civil rights,” Cross told audience members from the stage.

The “All Right” singer then suggested the United States is going through another civil rights struggle, adding, “And while it may seem strange to play it for you, I wanted to explain that it represents a very dark time in my country, which is happening again.”

Cross also joked that he would soon be “ejected” from the U.S. over his remarks.

“All right, enough of my preaching here,” he said. “I’m probably sure I’m going to be… you’ll be reading in the paper where I’ve been ejected from the country. But that’s okay. I wanted to say what I had to say.”

Currently, Cross is set to wrap up his 32-date North American tour with the rock band Toto.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.