‘Doctor Who’ Star Noel Clarke Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

British actor and former Doctor Who star Noel Clarke has been arrested on multiple sex-related charges after more than a year of police investigations.

Clarke was initially arrested last year on the charges but was released. Now, after more than a year-long investigation, UK prosecutors have levied several charges against him, including sexual assault, voyeurism, and exposure, according to the BBC.

Prosecutors said “sufficient evidence” has been amassed to officially charge the 50-year-old actor.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so,” the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

The London Police raided Clarke’s home in September of 2025 and were seen carrying several boxes of evidence from the building. Officials never released any statements on the raid at the time, but now it has been revealed that an investigation into the actor was launched in July of 2025.

While the UK legal system did not offer any information on the nature of the investigation, rumors of the actor’s behavior had been rampant for years already. In 2021, Clarke even sued the Guardian for libel for its story on the rumors of his history of sexual assault, based on claims from more than 20 women.

The actor sued, but during the trial, more than a dozen women testified against him and alleged that he sexually abused them, charges that he adamantly denied.

Clarke lost the legal challenge and was ordered to pay the newspaper around $4 million in court costs.

“This judgment is a deserved victory for those women who suffered because of the behavior of Noel Clarke,” Guardian News and Media editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said after the trial. “Going to court is difficult and stressful, yet more than 20 women agreed to testify in the High Court, refusing to be bullied or intimidated.”

The actor will appear in court next on October 21.

Det Supt Mike Cagney is urging other women to come forward with their story if they feel they were also abused by the actor.

Clarke played the Doctor’s companion, Mickey Smith, between 2005 and 2010, and also went on to become a writer, producer, and director.

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