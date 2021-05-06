HRW: ‘Climate Crisis’ Threatens Maternal Health in the U.S.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Thursday extreme weather events caused by global warming pose a dire threat to maternal health in the U.S. especially for “women of color.”

“Climate impacts are expected to be more extreme again this year and threaten to worsen the maternal health crisis in the US,” writes Skye Wheeler of HRW’s Women’s Rights Division.

“That crisis is marked by unjust inequities in maternal mortality, illness, and premature birth,” Wheeler asserts, “with worse rates for Black, Indigenous, and other women of color than white women, and for women living in poverty compared to the better-off.”

Because of the climate crisis, Mother’s Day “heralds hotter summers with more and longer heat waves, worsening North Atlantic hurricane season, and terrifying wildfires in the months ahead,” she declares.

Unfortunately for climate alarmists, none of this is true, despite their constant hectoring.

“Heat waves in the US are now no more common than they were in 1900,” writes physicist Steven E. Koonin in his new bestseller Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.

In his countercultural book, Koonin notes that “the warmest temperatures in the US have not risen in the past fifty years” and that human beings “have had no detectable impact on hurricanes over the past century.”

Undeterred by facts, Wheeler calls on federal programs to “earmark funds for maternal health” since “pregnant people are vulnerable to climate change.”

Congress should pass the “Protecting Moms and Babies Against Climate Change Act” and the “Pregnant Workers Fairness Act,” Wheeler insists. “Heat awareness efforts this summer should include pregnant people.”

While expectant mothers undoubtedly deserve attention and care, what they don’t need is protection from climate change.

