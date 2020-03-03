Pope Francis Tests Negative for Coronavirus Infection

ROME — Pope Francis submitted himself to a test for coronavirus as a precaution, Italian media reported Tuesday, and the test results have come back negative.

Francis has been sick for several days with a cold and stayed home this week from his yearly Lenten retreat for the first time in seven years, provoking rumors in some quarters that perhaps the pope had been infected with the virus.

Last week, the Vatican explained the pope’s absence at a number of official meetings by saying he suffered from a “slight indisposition.” The 83-year-old pontiff had part of one lung removed due to an illness decades ago.

In his last two public appearances on Wednesday and Sunday, Francis has been seen coughing and blowing his nose.

On Wednesday evening, the pope had returned to his Vatican residence after a day spent outdoors in the north wind, reports the Italian daily Il Messaggero. This exposure worsened his cough and provoked a fever, sore throat, and chills.

Since then the pope has significantly limited his activities but continues to say daily Mass each morning in the chapel of his Santa Marta residence.

Italy has been the hardest hit of any European nation by the coronavirus with a death toll of 52 and 1,835 confirmed cases, mostly in the north of the country. Meanwhile, 149 people in Italy who had come down with COVID-19 have since completely healed.

