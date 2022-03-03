Papal Nuncio: Georgians Fear They Will Be Russia’s Next Target

ROME — The Vatican’s ambassador to Georgia and Armenia said Thursday the Georgian people fear they will be Russia’s next target for invasion.

“The population says that Georgia will be next, remembering the occupation of Ossetia in 2008,” Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, the papal ambassador in Tbilisi, told the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã.

Archbishop Bettencourt noted that in Georgia “every day there are demonstrations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

According to the nuncio the situation in the Caucasus is unstable and the biggest problem, so far, has been a run on the banks, which are Russian, and which do not allow large cash withdrawals.

In October 2021, a regional election victory in Georgia by the pro-Russia Georgian Dream party sparked massive protests amidst accusations of election fraud, intimidation, and pressure on voters.

Protesters also demanded freedom for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, the leader of the bloodless Rose Revolution that deposed politicians tied to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2003 and set Georgia on a pro-Western course in pursuit of integration into the European Union and NATO.

In response to Saakashvili’s victory, Putin invaded Georgia, attempting to break two regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, off the map of sovereign Georgia.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome