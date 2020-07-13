WATCH: Police Officer in Kayak Rescues Dog Stuck in Muddy Pond

Police officers in Washington Township, New Jersey, are being praised for saving a dog from a sticky situation on Wednesday.

“Today our officers were called for a k9 in distress. Akela, a gray boxer/mastiff had gotten loose and found herself stuck neck deep in some mucky water in a local pond,” the Washington Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Once he found a kayak, Officer John Kuligowski got inside it and paddled close to Akela, video footage of the incident showed.

“It’s okay buddy, it’s okay,” he said to the dog as she struggled in the water.

Kuligowski then reached his hand out to her and when she turned to get close to him, he grabbed her collar.

A few minutes later, the two approached the shore and Kuligowski stayed behind Akela as she attempted to get out of the murky pond.

“Come on! Let’s go!” Chief Thomas Cicerelle and Officer Dallas Overko called to her from the water’s edge.

Akela hesitated for a moment, then climbed out onto the shore as the officers praised her.

“Akela was in high spirits after her ordeal and even posed for a few quick pictures before being turned over to Animal Control Solutions,” the department’s post read.

After the rescue, Facebook users praised the officers for their kindness toward the distressed K9.

“Outstanding! You never know how your day is going to be as a Police Officer! This is a good stuff,” one user wrote.

At first, the department was unable to locate Akela’s owners but later confirmed in Facebook post comments that she had been reunited with her family.

The department also shared photos of Akela with her rescuers on Wednesday:

“Thank you, you guys are amazing to help this poor pup. We can’t live without our animal loving police officers. God Bless what you do everyday [sic],” another Facebook user wrote.