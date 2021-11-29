New York City has once again issued an advisory urging people to wear a mask indoors on Monday morning amid concerns of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

“I’m also issuing a commissioners advisory strongly recommending that all New Yorkers wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting. Like at your grocery or in building lobbies, offices, and retail stores,” Dr. David Chokshi, who serves as the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene commissioner, said in a statement.

This story is developing.