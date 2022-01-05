Deputy DA Who Opposed Mandates and Died of Coronavirus Was Unvaccinated: Husband

The husband of Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who opposed vaccine mandates publicly and died of coronavirus earlier this week, was not vaccinated against the illness, according to comments by her husband on social media.

The prosecutor and Republican activist, 46, who was considered a rising star within the party, has been deeply mourned.

The Orange County Register reported Tuesday:

When news of Ernby’s death broke Monday, her vaccination status wasn’t clear. Friends and colleagues contacted by the Register only knew that the Huntington Beach resident opposed vaccine mandates even before COVID-19 arrived, campaigning against such laws as far back as 2019. And Ernby’s family still hasn’t been reached for comment. Her husband Axel Mattias Ernby shared her vaccination status on Facebook in response to false claims about Ernby, whose death has triggered feedback from people around the world on both sides of the political aisle seeking a poster child for their beliefs. … But some GOP activists, such as former Assembly candidate Jon Paul White, shared false information that Ernby had been vaccinated and even suggested that the vaccine itself caused her death. Such comments drew a response from Axel Mattias Ernby, who asked one such commenter to “stop spreading lies.” “She was NOT vaccinated. That was the problem,” he posted Monday evening, 12 days before what would have been the couple’s seventh anniversary.

California is currently experiencing its worst surge of the two-year coronavirus pandemic, as Breitbart News reported on Wednesday: “The test positivity rate in the state reached a seven-day average of 20.4%, the highest of the pandemic thus far, with an average of 59,000 new cases daily since New Year’s Eve — double the number experienced during last year’s winter surge in parts of the state, and nearly three times as high in L.A. County.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.