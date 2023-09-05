Common Sense Wins: Morris Brown College Ends Mask Mandate

A controversial mask mandate for Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, ended on Sunday.

President Dr. Kevin James of Morris Brown College issued on August 20 that masks should be worn for 14 days amidst an uptick of positive cases on campus, according to a post on the college’s Instagram page.

The letter also instated a ban on parties and large gatherings and asked for students to go through frequent temperature checks.

While its mask mandate was only temporary, Morris Brown College was not the only college to impose one. Dillard University, a historically black college in New Orleans, issued a two-week mask mandate on campus beginning Friday following an uptick in cases.

Nationwide, the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus ending the week of August 19, saw an 18.8 percent increase from the week prior and an 86.9 percent increase over the past month, CBS News reported. However, compared to the same time last year, hospitalizations are down by 61 percent.

On May 11, 2023, a public health emergency for the coronavirus expired in Georgia. However, a new variant, EG.5, also known as “Eris” is causing an increase in cases, and 17 percent of new cases in the country are reported to be caused by the variant. However, its risk to global public health is low, according to Newsweek.

Breitbart News reported of another variant known as BA.2.86, dubbed Pirola, which was found in New York City’s wastewater. Pirola causes concern as it has more than 30 mutations, deeming it better at dodging vaccines and those with immunity. It is unknown if this strand causes a rise in mortality rates.

The updated vaccine booster goes before the CDC advisory panel on September 12, but it is uncertain whether or not the boosters will be effective against the new variant, NBCNews reported.

“Our goal is to release and recommend the vaccine so that it can coincide as much as possible with the peak of the season,” Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC’s principal deputy director, told NBCNews.

As recently as May 11, 2023, only 17 percent of the U.S. population had completed an updated booster dose, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Supreme Court ruled last year that the Biden administration does not have the authority to mandate vaccines for companies with more than 100 employees.