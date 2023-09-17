A pair of law enforcement officers and a citizen rushed to assist when two individuals were in desperate need of help on September 10 in Brockport, New York.

The incident happened near Queen and Clinton streets just before 1:00 a.m. when someone alerted officials regarding a person falling into the Erie Canal, WHAM reported Thursday.

Please join me in gratitude for Brockport Police Officers Evan Blodgett and Joshua Sime (pictured) and Good Samaritans… Posted by The Brockport Blog on Thursday, September 14, 2023

The officers rushed to the scene and found 34-year-old Melanie Schwab trying to keep her head above water. She was also calling out to anyone nearby who could help, adding her friend was unable to swim on his own.

The situation became even more grave when the officers realized 33-year-old Jason Newcomb was not moving as he lay face down in the water. However, the well-trained officers knew exactly what do.

Two police officers and a good Samartian are credited with rescuing two people who went into the Erie Canal in Brockport over the weekend.https://t.co/P5jXnp3E8j — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) September 14, 2023

The two policemen, identified as Evan Blodgett and Joshua Sime, were then joined by a man named Clarence Carithers in their rescue efforts to extract Newcomb from the water in order to save his life.

Blodgett performed CPR, which is considered an emergency life-saving procedure, on the man. Nearby, Sime was joined by fellow officers who worked to get Schwab to safety.

“Great save. Congratulations to all involved,” one social media user said of the incident, while another replied, “You make us all so proud!”

Sime recalled the incident and explained Blodgett held onto his belt while dangling him over the canal’s embankment so he could grab onto Newcomb.

“And for (Schwab), Officer (John) Vadas and I were able to throw her flotation device and get her over the bank where we were again assisted by Mr. Carithers and puller her out of the water,” he added.

Newcomb and Schwab were talking together on the edge of the canal when Newcomb lost his balance and fell into the water. Therefore, Schwab jumped into the water to try and rescue her friend.

The pair have since recovered from the ordeal and were sent home from the hospital.

“Blodgett and Sime are good police. But that is because they are really good men! Well done fellas!” another social media user said of the officers involved.